Kathleen D. Mcelligott Sells 5,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARCB stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

