Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to Underperform

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 45.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Freddie Mac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.