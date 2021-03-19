Keep Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $354.04 million and $5.39 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,547,328 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

