Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.48 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $48.74 million and $4.48 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for approximately $243.70 or 0.00413716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00452101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00065777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00142716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.39 or 0.00674623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

