Keep3rV1 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.16 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $243.18 or 0.00418507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $48.64 million and $4.16 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00456660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00061384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00133798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.57 or 0.00654966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00075688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

