KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Cap Tops $11.46 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $11.46 million and $2.15 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for about $314.70 or 0.00532332 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00452453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00141389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00675480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00076228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.