KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 1.91 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 2.07 ($0.03), with a volume of 24,935,821 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

