Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Olivier Thirot Sells 7,000 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,909. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $855.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $13,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 222,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 105,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kelly Services by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kelly Services by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

