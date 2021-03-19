Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Insider James Polehna Sells 964 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,121.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,198.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KELYA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,909. The stock has a market cap of $847.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 222,139 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

