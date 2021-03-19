Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $320.41

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 320.41 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 405.64 ($5.30). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29), with a volume of 55,520 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of £444.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.41.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

