Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,964 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 53.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

UBFO stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.