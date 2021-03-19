Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of LCNB worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LCNB by 549.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LCNB by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $18.28 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

