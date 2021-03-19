Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,414 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,414 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

