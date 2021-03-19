Kenneth Moelis Sells 60,000 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 856,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,966. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

