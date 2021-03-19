KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 121.20, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,446 shares of company stock worth $1,196,176 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

