Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.