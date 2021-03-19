Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after buying an additional 5,732,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after buying an additional 438,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 1,059,095 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 48,887 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

