King DAG (KDAG) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, King DAG has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00452352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00676966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

