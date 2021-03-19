Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 377 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

MO opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

