Kings Point Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

