Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.08.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

