Kings Point Capital Management Trims Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

