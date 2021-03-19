Kingsoft Cloud Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,026 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,363% compared to the average daily volume of 412 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

KC opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

