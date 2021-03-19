Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend by 1,691.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

KL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,167. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

