Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

