Komodo Price Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $222.15 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00260147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00106666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053304 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,749,105 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

