Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,331,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,909,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.05.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

