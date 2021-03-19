Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

