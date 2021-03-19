Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $979,000 Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.