Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

