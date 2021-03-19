Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 696 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $329.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $332.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

