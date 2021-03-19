L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $78.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of LB opened at $60.16 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

