Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $239.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.