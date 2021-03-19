Laird Superfood, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 22nd (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood’s (NYSEMKT:LSF) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Laird Superfood had issued 2,650,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $58,300,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

