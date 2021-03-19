Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin Sells 3,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LKFN traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $71.89. 875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

