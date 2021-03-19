Lamar Advertising Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,612 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

LAMR opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

