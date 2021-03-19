Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.32–0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $31.53 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

