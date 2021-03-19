LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €66.00 by Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.43 ($79.33).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €63.68 ($74.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.87 and a 200-day moving average of €56.89. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

