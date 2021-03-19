Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,801. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.