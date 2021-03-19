Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 69,147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000.

SAGE traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,454. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

