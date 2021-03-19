Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 3,435 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of CMBM traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

