Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Michael S. Turner purchased 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky purchased 50,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MASS traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

