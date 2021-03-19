Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Premier Financial worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Premier Financial by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.