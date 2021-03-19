Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 25,228 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of FORM opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

