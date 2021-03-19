Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $3,564,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

