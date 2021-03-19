Lee (Les) Guthrie Acquires 30,395 Shares of Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) Stock

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) insider Lee (Les) Guthrie purchased 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$11,854.05 ($8,467.18).

The company has a current ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 34.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.17.

Get Neometals alerts:

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.