Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 359.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $72.52. 7,916,366 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.