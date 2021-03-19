Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $76,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 31,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,555. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

