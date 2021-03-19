Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,825 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,512 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,016,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 968,987 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

MetLife stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 285,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,265. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.