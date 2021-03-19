Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.